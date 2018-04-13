Barnes County Primary Election Candidates Announced

The upcoming election year will bring some changes to the county. Some familiar faces and some new candidates will be on the ballot in the 2018 Primary Election on Tuesday, June 12.

According to information received from the Barnes County Auditor’s office, several candidates have successfully filed petitions to get their names on the ballot.

Running for the Barnes County Commission position from District 2 will be Shawn Olauson. Olauson is seeking the office that will be vacated by Mike Metcalf, who is not seeking re-relection.

The current commission chairman, incumbent Bill Carlblom, will be challenged by Eldred Knutson for the District 3 position. Knutson has previously served on the commission.

Four candidates will be on the ballot for District 4 hoping to win the seat currently held by longtime Commissioner Rodger Berntson, who is not seeking re-election.

The candidates for District 4 are Terence R. Brock, Vicky Lovell, Erik Sand, and Marcy Svenningsen.

Current County Auditor Beth M. Didier is running unopposed, as is current County Recorder Jody Pfaff.

County States’ Attorney Carl L. Martineck and County Treasurer Vicki Zinck Metcalf are also running unopposed to retain their offices.

The race for county sheriff will bring a newcomer up against Sheriff Randy McClaflin. Sue Lloyd, who serves as the Barnes County Emergency Manager, has announced her intention to run for sheriff.

One county newspaper will be voted on with the choices being the Litchville Bulletin and the Valley City Times-Record.