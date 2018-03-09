Barnes County to Offer Active Shooter Training to Employees

Pat Sand of the Barnes County Sheriff’s Department was present at the Barnes County Commission meeting on Tuesday, March 6, to discuss the potential for bringing active shooter training to county employees.

Sand is certified to administer two types of training, ALICE and Run Hide Fight. ALICE stands for alert, lockdown, inform, counter and evacuate, while the Run High Fight focuses on escape if possible, hiding if unable to escape, and fighting the shooter as a last resort.

Sand said he would be offering a combined course to the county employees.

