Barnes County in Burn Ban

Barnes County has been placed in a temporary burn ban. A proclamation by the Barnes County Commission sent to the Times-Record on Monday morning states that the county is abnormally dry and the impact of fires could threaten the health, wellbeing and safety of local residents.

Emergency Manager Sue Lloyd stated that the ban will be reassessed on Friday, May 4.

The ban started on Monday, April 30 and includes the burning of leaves, grass clippings, garbage/pits, construction debris, fallen trees, crop residue or hay land, sloughs and campfires/bonfires.

Violating the burn ban is a class B misdemeanor and carries a penalty of up to 30 days in jail and a $1,500 fine per incident as well as the cost for fire suppression.