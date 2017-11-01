Bank Forward Supports BC Museum

On Tuesday, Oct. 31 Dan Donnelly an Ag Loan Officer at Bank Forward (left) gathered with Wes Anderson and Violet Quick and Doug Quick (right), pictured above, at the Barnes County Historical Society Museum as Bank Forward presented a $2,500 donation to the museum.

The museum has been looking for other funding sources this year with state budget cuts taking a toll, and Doug, who was formerly part of the museum board and who is one of Bank Forward's longest customers, took action.

More on this story can be found in the Nov. 1 edition of the Times-Record.