Area Man Gets His Moose on Opening Day

On Friday, Oct. 13 Neil Schmidt headed out with friends Phil Krentz and Allen Windingland to fulfill a life-long dream of his: to hunt a moose. Schmidt is pictured celebrating just hours after the regular moose hunting season opened with a three year old, more than 800 pound moose in tow. Schmidt wasted no time in making his dream come true.

Schmidt has been trying to get a moose hunting license for at least 15 years. Moose hunting licenses are awarded by drawing a name out of those who apply and a person can only get one license in their lifetime.

More on this story and a photo of the trio can be found in the Oct. 26 edition of the Times-Record.