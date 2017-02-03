Arc Thrift-E-Shop Celebrating 35 Years

The Arc of Barnes County Thrift-E-Shop has been not only a thriving business in Valley City but also a way to support individuals with disabilities. Thirty-five years after opening, the store is celebrating next week with coffee, cake, and door prizes.

Tracey Zaun, who serves on the board of directors for the Arc of Barnes County, said the Thrift-E-Shop opened on Main Street in December of 1981. It moved to the former Omwick Theatre building on Sept. 1, 1982 and to its current location, 141 Second St. NE, six years later.

