Air Force Band Rare Performance at VCHS

Valley City High School students enjoyed a performance by Raptor on Monday, April 3, one of two ensembles from the Unites States Air Force Heartland of America band located in Offut Air Force Base in Omaha, Neb.

The country/rock band often travels the United States performing at high schools, colleges, and communities on an Air Force recruitment mission, and this year band member Sargent Packard reached out to Mr. Tom Kjelland, Valley City High School Band Director, to schedule a performance for students to enjoy.

More on this story can be found in the April 7 edition of the Times-Record.