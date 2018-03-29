Activities Set During County Government Week April 2-6

Barnes County Commissioners have announced April 2-6 as County Government Week this year. County employees have several activities planned, with Tuesday, April 3, being the main focus for most public events.

Many of the offices will set up displays throughout the courthouse during the weeklong observance. Visitors will find information ranging from weed control and gardening to property taxes and assessments, Medicaid, SNAP vouchers (food stamps), voting requirements, marriage licenses, passports, and veteran services.

