80th NDWS Opens Saturday

The 80th annual North Dakota Winter Show is set to kick off this weekend with the two-day Antique, Junk Boutique N' More Show, two days of Totally Kids Weekend activities, and a concert with three acts including Eric Paslay, Blackhawk, and local favorites 32 Below.

The NDWS is scheduled to span eight days for the second year in a row allowing the concert and rodeos to be on two separate weekends.

Beginning at 10 a.m. and lasting through 7 p.m. on Saturday, March 4, and from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Sunday, March 5 kids can go the the South Exhibit Building of the NDWS Event Center and experience laser tag, mechanical bull riding, bounce houses and more.

Besides the activities the days will also include entertainers Poppin Penelope, John Narum, and a Pirate and Parrots show.

