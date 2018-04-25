5K Superhero Fun Run, Walk & Stroller Roll on April 28

Prevent Child Abuse ND-Barnes County is holding a 5K Superhero Fun Run, Walk and Stroller Roll on Saturday, April 28 and they invite anyone interested to come and join in the fun as they show their support for preventing child abuse in North Dakota and Barnes County.

Participants of all ages are invited to dress up in their best superhero costume and meet at Pioneer Park at 10 a.m. at which time the event will begin.

Organizers of the event are excited to announce that before participants start their run, walk, and stroller roll Barnes County Social Services with the help of the Barnes County Sheriff's Office and the Valley City Police Department will be host a ceremonial balloon release.

More on this story can be found in the April 25 edition of the Times-Record.