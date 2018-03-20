4 Win PRCA Rodeo Tickets from Times-Record Facebook Giveaway

Congratulations to the winners of the Times-Record’s PRCA rodeo ticket giveaway — Ashley Forester, Keriann Eggert-Lahlum, Danielle Lindemann and Ethan Rienstra.

They won tickets to the PRCA rodeo performance on either Friday, March 23 or Saturday, March 24 at the Fargodome.

They were chosen among 14 Facebook users who liked the Times-Record’s Facebook page, shared the giveaway post and commented what their favorite part of the 81st annual North Dakota Winter Show was.

Forester said her favorite part of the Winter Show was walking around and getting to see so many different things and people.

“Didn’t get to go to a rodeo this year so tickets would be awesome!” she wrote.

Eggert-Lahlum wrote, “My boys loved going to the rodeo for the first time.”

Lindemann’s favorite part of the rodeo was mutton busting and Rienstra’s was the ranch rodeo.

Forester, Eggert-Lahlum, Lindemann and Rienstra can pick up their tickets at the Times-Record office, 146 Third St. NE.

Other responses were:

Natalie Ley: “All the unique and fun experiences my kids get while at the Winter Show:)”

Lindsey Jo Wenzel: “Rodeos and walking around collecting pens, kids loved the totally kids and critter corral.”

Hayley Kat Jensen: “Would love to take my kids! They love the rodeo.”

Jenny Heitzmann: “Everything, but especially the rodeos!!! Would be a awesome birthday present on March 16th.”

Erika Ryan: “Love everything about the winter show. Something fun to do in valley city. Fair food rodeos things for kids. Wish it happened more often.”

Myrdette Kramer: “Rodeos.”

Brittany Johnson: “Ranch rodeo!!”

Ashley Lynn Vaughn: “I love the bull riding and mutton busting.”

Jessica Lunde: “The rodeos and the food!”

Jody Dahl Pfaff: “Would love to take my little man... he had so much fun at the Winter Show.”

