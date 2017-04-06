4 Students Represent VCHS at ND All State Music Festival

Four students represented Valley City High School at the 51st North Dakota High School All State Music Festival in Bismarck March 23-25.

The students, who performed in the Mixed Choir, were Mikey Meester, Jade Oksendahl, Jacob Jenness and Maggie Oberlander. They were chosen by live auditions in four North Dakota cities in early January.

The festival culminated with three grand finale concerts at the Bismarck Civic Center on Saturday, March 25.

Meester received special recognition at the Mixed Choir Concert, receiving a four-year award to this ensemble.

