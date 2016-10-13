3 Ribbon Cutting Ceremonies Set for This Week

Valley City Area Chamber of Commerce ambassadors will hold three ribbon cutting ceremonies for new and expanded businesses in Valley City in just two days.

The first is set for Thursday at 5:15 p.m. at Puklich Chevrolet Buick GMC. The automotive dealership is celebrating the grand opening of its new building all week. A Business After Hours event is also planned for Thursday evening and an open house with tours and a cookout is planned for Friday from 4 to 8 p.m.

Friday morning, Chamber ambassadors will cut the ribbon at Casey's General Store, which is celebrating the grand re-opening of its newly-remodeled building, as well as Sandtastic's Cafe, a restaurant that opened in Valley City a month-and-a-half ago.

The Casey's ribbon cutting ceremony is set for 10 a.m., and Sandtastic's is set for 10:30 a.m.