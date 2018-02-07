3 BC Commission Seats Up for Election

Two Barnes County commissioners whose terms are up this year will not be on the ballot for their seats in this year’s election. Commissioners Mike Metcalf and Rodger Berntson have announced they will not seek re-election.

The other open seat in this year’s election is in District 3. Commissioner Bill Carlblom, also the commission chairman, currently serves as the District 3 commissioner and plans to run for re-election.

