28th Annual Pinochle Tournament Draws 94 Teams

The 28th Annual North Dakota Pinochle Tournament was a success again this year with 94 teams participating in the two day event this past weekend at the Valley City Eagles Club.

The overall championship pair was Harold Fryer of Peever, S.D. and Ray Christensen of Wilmot, S.D. The pair was also awarded the top scoring team on Saturday.

More on this story can be found in the Feb. 22 edition of the Times-Record.