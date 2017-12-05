2017 Girls' Barnes County Tournament Opens Tuesday

The first games of the 2017 Girls' Barnes County Tournament are scheduled to begin today at 12 p.m. due to Monday's weather-caused postponement. Today's game times and teams are: 12 p.m. - BCN vs Sargent Central, 1:30 p.m. - LLM vs. Maple Valley, 3 p.m. - FS/HP vs GCC, 4:30 p.m., and Enderlin vs. Milnor-NS. The semi-final rounds on Thursday and placement games on Saturday are still scheduled for their original times.