2017 Girls' Barnes County Tournament Opens Tuesday
By:
Sheila Anderson
Tuesday, December 5, 2017
VALLEY CITY, N.D.
The first games of the 2017 Girls' Barnes County Tournament are scheduled to begin today at 12 p.m. due to Monday's weather-caused postponement. Today's game times and teams are: 12 p.m. - BCN vs Sargent Central, 1:30 p.m. - LLM vs. Maple Valley, 3 p.m. - FS/HP vs GCC, 4:30 p.m., and Enderlin vs. Milnor-NS. The semi-final rounds on Thursday and placement games on Saturday are still scheduled for their original times.
