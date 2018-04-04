2 VC LafargeHolcim Drivers Recognized

Two drivers for LafargeHolcim Ltd. in Valley City were recognized at the Cement Transport LTD annual spring safety meeting at the Valley City AmericInn on Thursday, March 29.

CTL is a division of LafargeHolcim and held the meeting to keep up with its safety efforts and also to show appreciation for the drivers.

Jack Weig was honored for receiving the 2017 USA DriveCam Driver of the Year award in the private trucking category.

Duane Sandness was honored for 50 years of service with the company. He was hired on June 16, 1968 and has driven 3.391 million miles with one company.

More on this story can be found in the April 4 edition of the Times-Record.