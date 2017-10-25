2 Men Killed in Head On Crash on I-94 West of VC

Two men were killed in a head-on crash on Interstate 94 west of Valley City early Wednesday morning.

According to the North Dakota Highway Patrol, a 31-year-old man from Crane Lake, Minn. was driving a 2016 Dodge Ram with a 53-year-old male passenger from Orr, Minn. when at about 12:23 a.m., he approached a 2017 Hyundai Elantra, driven by a 35-year-old Fargo man, going the wrong way.

The vehicles crashed head on with a slight offset to the driver side of each vehicle at mile marker 278 — or 12 miles west of Valley City.

The driver of the Hyundai was ejected. The driver of the Dodge was extricated by fire and rescue. Both drivers were transported to Mercy Hospital where they were pronounced dead.

The passenger of the Dodge was treated for minor injuries at Mercy Hospital and then released.

The Highway Patrol will release the names of the victims at a later time.

The crash remains under investigation by the NDHP.