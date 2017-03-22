1 Running for VC Commission; Absentee Ballots Available, Election Set for May 23

Absentee voting for the election to fill the open Valley City City Commission seat has officially begun as of March 20, 2017 with Ross Powell being the single candidate on the ballot.

Absentee ballot information can be found online at http://www.valleycity.us/commission/election/ or picked up at City Hall and must be returned to City Auditor, P.O. Box 390, 254 Second Avenue NE. Absentee ballots will be accepted through May 22, 2017.

Then on Tuesday, May 23, from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. in the City Commission Chambers the city will hold the official election allowing the public to vote for their next commission member.

City Finance Director Avis Richter says, "We are still holding the election and it is very important to get out and vote because there is a write in option."

She says the city would like to get a strong representation from voters because they "want to get who the majority of the people would like."

The term is for the remainder of former commissioner Rick Ross's term, which is approximately three years.