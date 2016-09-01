1 Man Killed, 1 Injured in Crash Near Kathryn Wednesday Night

One man was killed and one man was injured in a head-on crash near Kathryn Wednesday night.

According to a release from the North Dakota Highway Patrol, at 11 p.m., a man driving a 2001 Pontiac Bonneville was northbound on Highway 1 and crossed the center line, striking a 2007 Toyota Corolla head on.

The driver of the Toyota was killed, and the driver of the Bonneville was taken by Barnes County Ambulance to Sanford Hospital in Fargo for injuries.

Both vehicles received extensive front-end damage.

The NDHP did not immediately release the ages of the victims and says it will release the names on Friday.